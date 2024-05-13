Inside NBA executive's $10 million Tampa Edition condo
When NBA executive Bill Koenig bought a Water Street home for just under $8 million in 2022, it set a record for most expensive condo sale in the Tampa Bay area, per the Tampa Bay Times.
- Now, it's on the market again with an even bigger price tag: $10 million.
State of play: The 5,100-square-foot condo is on the 22nd floor of the five-star Tampa Edition hotel, which also has 37 luxury residences.
- The unit has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and expansive views of the Tampa skyline.
- Amenities include a rooftop pool, full-service spa and in-house dining options from Michelin-star chefs.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more