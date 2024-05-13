When NBA executive Bill Koenig bought a Water Street home for just under $8 million in 2022, it set a record for most expensive condo sale in the Tampa Bay area, per the Tampa Bay Times. Now, it's on the market again with an even bigger price tag: $10 million.

State of play: The 5,100-square-foot condo is on the 22nd floor of the five-star Tampa Edition hotel, which also has 37 luxury residences.

The unit has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and expansive views of the Tampa skyline.

Amenities include a rooftop pool, full-service spa and in-house dining options from Michelin-star chefs.