Inside NBA executive's $10 million Tampa Edition condo

View from the balcony of a condo in Tampa Bay.

Photo: Courtesy of Tony Sica Photography

When NBA executive Bill Koenig bought a Water Street home for just under $8 million in 2022, it set a record for most expensive condo sale in the Tampa Bay area, per the Tampa Bay Times.

  • Now, it's on the market again with an even bigger price tag: $10 million.

State of play: The 5,100-square-foot condo is on the 22nd floor of the five-star Tampa Edition hotel, which also has 37 luxury residences.

  • The unit has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and expansive views of the Tampa skyline.
  • Amenities include a rooftop pool, full-service spa and in-house dining options from Michelin-star chefs.
View from the living room of the condo.
Photo: Courtesy of Tony Sica Photography
