The average Florida mom gives birth at 30, data shows

53.3% of Florida babies born in 2023 had birth mothers in their 30s and older, according to provisional CDC data.
Why it matters: In the last few years, age 35 has gone from the start of "geriatric pregnancy," to potentially a maternal-age sweet spot.
By the numbers: Today, 29.86 is the average age of a woman giving birth in Florida, slightly higher than the national average of 29.58.
What they're saying: Regions with higher income and education levels "are correlated with increased advanced maternal age," partly because women there are deliberately delaying pregnancy for economic reasons, says Jane van Dis, OB-GYN and assistant professor at the University of Rochester.
The intrigue: 35-year-olds received more prenatal monitoring and had a small decrease in prenatal mortality compared to even those a few months younger, according to a 2021 JAMA Health Forum study.