The average Florida mom gives birth at 30, data shows

A line chart showing showing the share of U.S. babies born by maternal age. Between 1997 and 2023, the share of babies born to very young mothers has been dropping, and the share born to older mothers growing.
53.3% of Florida babies born in 2023 had birth mothers in their 30s and older, according to provisional CDC data.

Why it matters: In the last few years, age 35 has gone from the start of "geriatric pregnancy," to potentially a maternal-age sweet spot.

By the numbers: Today, 29.86 is the average age of a woman giving birth in Florida, slightly higher than the national average of 29.58.

What they're saying: Regions with higher income and education levels "are correlated with increased advanced maternal age," partly because women there are deliberately delaying pregnancy for economic reasons, says Jane van Dis, OB-GYN and assistant professor at the University of Rochester.

The intrigue: 35-year-olds received more prenatal monitoring and had a small decrease in prenatal mortality compared to even those a few months younger, according to a 2021 JAMA Health Forum study.

