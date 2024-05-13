The average Florida mom gives birth at 30, data shows

Data: CDC Wonder; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals 53.3% of Florida babies born in 2023 had birth mothers in their 30s and older, according to provisional CDC data. Why it matters: In the last few years, age 35 has gone from the start of "geriatric pregnancy," to potentially a maternal-age sweet spot.

By the numbers: Today, 29.86 is the average age of a woman giving birth in Florida, slightly higher than the national average of 29.58.

What they're saying: Regions with higher income and education levels "are correlated with increased advanced maternal age," partly because women there are deliberately delaying pregnancy for economic reasons, says Jane van Dis, OB-GYN and assistant professor at the University of Rochester.

The intrigue: 35-year-olds received more prenatal monitoring and had a small decrease in prenatal mortality compared to even those a few months younger, according to a 2021 JAMA Health Forum study.

And some research suggests that being 35+ and pregnant could lead to better brainpower after menopause and a smaller gender wage gap.

