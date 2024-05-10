🍎 Teacher appreciation shout-out

Today is the last day of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Here are some shout-outs to our favorite teachers:

👋 Hey, Yacob here. I don't think Mrs. Wielosyznski liked me much at first, not that I gave her reason to feel otherwise. I was 15 years old, cocky, and had little (if any) enthusiasm for the student newspaper that she advised.

She didn't give up on me, though. She took me to journalism conferences that inspired me and spent no shortage of time helping me bring stories about brain surgeries and immigrants to life.

I don't know if I would've become a reporter if it weren't for her.

👋 Selene here. I was spiraling when Mrs. Sagi called.

"Who is this? What do you want?" I barked at the unknown number. I'd had enough of reporters hassling me (I see the irony here) after the 2018 shooting in my newsroom.

"This is Margot," she said. "Margot Sagi."

Stunned, I was thrust back to memories of fourth grade. Mrs. Sagi fueled my love of reading and spelling. When she learned my parents promised a puppy if I got all As, she called our house to read off my report card results (possibly fudged in my favor since grades weren't yet online).

I knew I'd never forget her, but I was shocked to learn she hadn't forgotten me either. Hearing her voice reminded me why I wanted to keep being the journalist she inspired me to be.

👋 Hi, it's Kathryn. I had many great teachers in my K-12 years, but college is a little fresher in this elderly millennial's mind.