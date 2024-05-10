A developer and investor have big plans for the YMCA campus just west of downtown St. Petersburg.

Why it matters: The plans for new apartments and retail space are a first glimpse at a possible future for a prominent parcel of land at First Avenue S. and 34th Street S., just outside the Grand Central District.

The arts-and-entertainment corridor has seen explosive growth as St. Pete's development boom has moved west down Central Avenue.

State of play: Developer Greystar Real Estate Partners and local investor Blake Investment Partners this week submitted an application to the city to redevelop a portion of the Jim & Heather Gills YMCA, per a news release.

The 25-year-old fitness center will also get a makeover as part of the redevelopment. Proceeds from the sale of about 4.5 acres of the Gills campus will fund the renovation.

The Y will retain ownership of the land its facilities are on, per the Tampa Bay Times.

A rendering of the renovated Jim & Heather Gills YMCA at 3200 First Ave S. Photo: WJ Architects

Zoom in: The project, called Whitney Village, includes 375 new apartments, an outdoor retail center and a parking garage, according to the release.

The Bellamy at Whitney Village will house 325 studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. Residents will receive memberships to the gym.

Another 50 smaller apartments will be built above 32,000 square feet of retail space. These units will be "at an attainable price point," the release says.

Plans for the renovated gym include an artificial turf field that will run along First Avenue South.

A parking garage will include dedicated spaces for YMCA members.

💭 Kathryn's thought bubble: Y'all know I love the Y, and I figured change was coming to the Gills site at some point. The location is in such a high-growth area.

I just hope that whatever happens, the gym remains accessible to folks of all ages, physical abilities and income levels.

Photo: FK Architecture and PLACE Architecture

