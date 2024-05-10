7 hours ago - News

Apartments, retail planned for St. Petersburg YMCA campus

A rendering showing an apartment complex and retail shops.

A rendering showing the proposed redevelopment. Photo: FK Architecture and PLACE Architecture

A developer and investor have big plans for the YMCA campus just west of downtown St. Petersburg.

Why it matters: The plans for new apartments and retail space are a first glimpse at a possible future for a prominent parcel of land at First Avenue S. and 34th Street S., just outside the Grand Central District.

  • The arts-and-entertainment corridor has seen explosive growth as St. Pete's development boom has moved west down Central Avenue.

State of play: Developer Greystar Real Estate Partners and local investor Blake Investment Partners this week submitted an application to the city to redevelop a portion of the Jim & Heather Gills YMCA, per a news release.

  • The 25-year-old fitness center will also get a makeover as part of the redevelopment. Proceeds from the sale of about 4.5 acres of the Gills campus will fund the renovation.
  • The Y will retain ownership of the land its facilities are on, per the Tampa Bay Times.
A rendering showing a giant green soccer field bordered by a building and a road.
A rendering of the renovated Jim & Heather Gills YMCA at 3200 First Ave S. Photo: WJ Architects

Zoom in: The project, called Whitney Village, includes 375 new apartments, an outdoor retail center and a parking garage, according to the release.

  • The Bellamy at Whitney Village will house 325 studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. Residents will receive memberships to the gym.
  • Another 50 smaller apartments will be built above 32,000 square feet of retail space. These units will be "at an attainable price point," the release says.
  • Plans for the renovated gym include an artificial turf field that will run along First Avenue South.
  • A parking garage will include dedicated spaces for YMCA members.

💭 Kathryn's thought bubble: Y'all know I love the Y, and I figured change was coming to the Gills site at some point. The location is in such a high-growth area.

  • I just hope that whatever happens, the gym remains accessible to folks of all ages, physical abilities and income levels.
A rendering showing an apartment building with a black, gray and white interior.
Photo: FK Architecture and PLACE Architecture
A rendering showing a shop called "Whitney Village Standard Goods."
Photo: FK Architecture and PLACE Architecture
A rendering showing a pilates studio situated between apartments.
Photo: FK Architecture and PLACE Architecture
