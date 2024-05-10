A developer and investor have big plans for the YMCA campus just west of downtown St. Petersburg.
Why it matters: The plans for new apartments and retail space are a first glimpse at a possible future for a prominent parcel of land at First Avenue S. and 34th Street S., just outside the Grand Central District.
The arts-and-entertainment corridor has seen explosive growth as St. Pete's development boom has moved west down Central Avenue.
State of play: Developer Greystar Real Estate Partners and local investor Blake Investment Partners this week submitted an application to the city to redevelop a portion of the Jim & Heather Gills YMCA, per a news release.
The 25-year-old fitness center will also get a makeover as part of the redevelopment. Proceeds from the sale of about 4.5 acres of the Gills campus will fund the renovation.