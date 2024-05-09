39 mins ago - News

How to build a disaster supplies kit at Walmart

A shopping cart filled with supplies for disaster kits.

Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios

It's National Hurricane Preparedness Week, and with an "extremely active" season on the horizon, scouting for supplies now can save you headaches later.

Why it matters: Hurricanes are typically nature's costliest storms in the U.S. and some of the deadliest. Outlooks for the upcoming season are foreboding, with the possibility of five major hurricanes.

Zoom in: The Florida Division of Emergency Management created a disaster supplies kit checklist that includes food and water, first aid supplies, insurance documents, flashlights, batteries and medicine.

  • The checklist recommends over 60 items, which can seem intimidating, if not expensive.

Yes, but: You can find almost everything (sans insurance documents, car keys, etc.) at your local Walmart.

  • I managed to find 30 items on the list for under $200.

Pro tips: These items aren't all located in the same aisle or even the same general area of the store. Use the Walmart app to see the most cost-effective options and where to find them.

  • You won't find the suggested "sturdy boots" for less than $30 at Walmart and expect to spend a good amount on phone chargers, batteries and flashlights.
  • You can purchase a first aid kit for $6, but buying supplies separately provides a better cost-to-quantity ratio.
