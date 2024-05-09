It's National Hurricane Preparedness Week, and with an "extremely active" season on the horizon, scouting for supplies now can save you headaches later. Why it matters: Hurricanes are typically nature's costliest storms in the U.S. and some of the deadliest. Outlooks for the upcoming season are foreboding, with the possibility of five major hurricanes.

Zoom in: The Florida Division of Emergency Management created a disaster supplies kit checklist that includes food and water, first aid supplies, insurance documents, flashlights, batteries and medicine.

The checklist recommends over 60 items, which can seem intimidating, if not expensive.

Yes, but: You can find almost everything (sans insurance documents, car keys, etc.) at your local Walmart.

I managed to find 30 items on the list for under $200.

Pro tips: These items aren't all located in the same aisle or even the same general area of the store. Use the Walmart app to see the most cost-effective options and where to find them.