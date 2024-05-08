Don't you hate having to share an airstrip with other pilots when you want to fly your plane collection? And landing on the lawn of your private racetrack just isn't the same. Cleetus McFarland can relate. State of play: The race car driver turned YouTuber announced to his more than 3.5 million subscribers that he bought a small airport in Myakka City.

Why it matters: McFarland, whose followers are largely fellow racing and aviation enthusiasts, aspires to have planes from around the country visit the airport. Future videos will showcase its "hidden gems," he said.

Details: McFarland bought the property for $3.5 million in November, the Bradenton Herald reported from property records.

In the video, he laid out plans to build his home and a custom hangar on the side of the runway, where he'll store a few race cars.

He also owns the Freedom Factory racetrack in Bradenton, which he purchased for $2.2 million in 2020.

What he's saying: "I had to spend nearly every dollar I have to make this purchase happen, but I just couldn't let this place go," McFarland told viewers.