Don't you hatehaving to share an airstrip with other pilots when you want to fly your plane collection? And landing on the lawn of your private racetrack just isn't the same.
Cleetus McFarland can relate.
State of play: The race car driver turned YouTuber announced to his more than 3.5 million subscribers that he bought a small airport in Myakka City.
Why it matters: McFarland, whose followers are largely fellow racing and aviation enthusiasts, aspires to have planes from around the country visit the airport. Future videos will showcase its "hidden gems," he said.