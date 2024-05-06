2 hours ago - News

Quote du jour: Deputy talks "Surviving a Serial Killer"

Harris Faulkner sits next to Lisa McVey in her police vehicle

Harris Faulkner and Lisa McVey. Photo: Courtesy of Fox

"My ultimate desire is to be in the Special Victims Unit .... That's why I became a sheriff's deputy, because I want to give back to the community that ultimately saved my life."
— Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy Lisa McVey

In a new Fox Nation Special, "Surviving a Serial Killer," McVey recounts how she escaped Bobby Joe Long nearly 40 years ago.

