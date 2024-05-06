The Netflix roast joke that singed Tom Brady

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tom Brady and Jeff Ross at Netflix's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time." Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady may have only spent three seasons in Florida, but he embraced our state's penchant for thin skin at his televised roast. To be fair: Brady didn't get miffed for a large part of the live event Netflix dubbed "The Greatest Roast of All-Time."

Yes, but: Comedian Jeff Ross stuck a nerve when he referenced Patriots owner Robert Kraft's arrest for soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor.

The former Buccaneers quarterback got out of his seat and told Ross not to "say that s--t again." Ross said, "okay," with a laugh and pointed out that Kraft was "having fun."

Watch the moment here.