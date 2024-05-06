The Netflix roast joke that singed Tom Brady
Tom Brady may have only spent three seasons in Florida, but he embraced our state's penchant for thin skin at his televised roast.
- To be fair: Brady didn't get miffed for a large part of the live event Netflix dubbed "The Greatest Roast of All-Time."
Yes, but: Comedian Jeff Ross stuck a nerve when he referenced Patriots owner Robert Kraft's arrest for soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor.
- The former Buccaneers quarterback got out of his seat and told Ross not to "say that s--t again." Ross said, "okay," with a laugh and pointed out that Kraft was "having fun."
Watch the moment here.
