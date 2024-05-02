2 hours ago - News

The Pulp: Lightning seek to keep Stamkos

🏒 In the wake of the Lightning's playoff elimination, general manager Julien BriseBois is pursuing a contract extension with captain Steven Stamkos, who's been with the team for two Stanley Cup titles. (Tampa Bay Times)

🗣️ Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out against Florida's six-week abortion ban in Jacksonville yesterday, tying the ban and others like it to former President Donald Trump. (Florida Times-Union)

🥩 Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning the sale of lab-grown meat. The legislation was sponsored by state Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa. (WTSP)

🐊 A 9-foot alligator seen walking near Seven Oaks Elementary School in Wesley Chapel on Tuesday was captured by trappers. (WFLA)

