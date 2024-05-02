52 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to get Mother's Day brunch in Tampa Bay

Photo courtesy of Paradise

Don't wait until it's too late to make Mother's Day brunch reservations!

  • These spots have openings and mouthwatering menus.

🥂 Hotel Haya's Flor Fina brunch ($75 per person) includes almond truffle-crusted salmon with fine herb beurre blanc.

  • The Ybor hotel also hosts a jewelry-making class on Saturday where guests get to make their own piece of jewelry with expert gemologist and metalist, Samantha Uttech. The $68 ticket includes a glass of champagne and a pastry from Café Quiquiriqui.

🥩 Bascom's Chop House in Clearwater offers a special brunch menu including gourmet steak and eggs from 11am-3pm.

🌹 Libby's in Lakewood Ranch is serving $10 bottomless mimosas and its brunch menu — featuring banana's foster french toast — from 10am-9pm, with complimentary roses for mom.

