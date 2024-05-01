30 mins ago - News

Walmart shutters 23 health centers in Florida, including Tampa Bay locations

A Walmart Health center in St. Petersburg, Florida on April 30, 2024.

A Walmart Health center in St. Petersburg. Photo: Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Walmart is closing its 23 health centers in Florida, citing a "challenging reimbursement environment," the company said in a statement yesterday.

Why it matters: The decision impacts nine Walmart Health centers in Tampa Bay — from Plant City to St. Petersburg — and their patients.

Here's a list of locations set to close:

  • Brandon: 11108 Causeway Blvd.
  • Hudson: 12582 U.S. Highway 19
  • Lutz: 1563 Land O' Lakes Blvd.
  • New Port Richey: 8901 State Road 54
  • Pinellas Park: 8007 U.S. Highway 19 N.
  • Plant City: 2600 James L. Redman Parkway
  • St. Petersburg: 3491 34th St. S.
  • Wesley Chapel: 28516 State Road 54
  • Zephyrhills: 7745 Gall Blvd.
