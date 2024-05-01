Walmart shutters 23 health centers in Florida, including Tampa Bay locations
Walmart is closing its 23 health centers in Florida, citing a "challenging reimbursement environment," the company said in a statement yesterday.
Why it matters: The decision impacts nine Walmart Health centers in Tampa Bay — from Plant City to St. Petersburg — and their patients.
Here's a list of locations set to close:
- Brandon: 11108 Causeway Blvd.
- Hudson: 12582 U.S. Highway 19
- Lutz: 1563 Land O' Lakes Blvd.
- New Port Richey: 8901 State Road 54
- Pinellas Park: 8007 U.S. Highway 19 N.
- Plant City: 2600 James L. Redman Parkway
- St. Petersburg: 3491 34th St. S.
- Wesley Chapel: 28516 State Road 54
- Zephyrhills: 7745 Gall Blvd.
