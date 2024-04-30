46 mins ago - Development

Water Street Tampa developers announce plans for new live-work-play buildings

two renderings of curvy buildings

Renderings of the custom-built office complex (left) and residential condo tower (right): Courtesy of Catalyst Communications Group

The Tampa skyline is about to get curvier.

State of play: Water Street developers announced plans for three new buildings in the live-work-play model that's made the area so successful over the last few years.

Why it matters: The new phase of Water Street connects the city street grid, bringing the development closer to downtown and Ybor City.

What's coming: A planned condo tower would be the neighborhood's tallest building.

  • A custom-built office complex with ground-floor retail and pedestrian-friendly green space.
  • A mixed-use development with a hotel and a parking garage for Amalie Arena and other events.

The intrigue: Strategic Property Partners, the developer, also said it's "exploring a new club concept with a social and fitness focus."

What's ahead: Road and utility infrastructure work for the buildings is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

  • Construction on the condo tower and mixed-use entertainment area could start next year, a spokesperson for SPP told Axios.
