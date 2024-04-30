Water Street Tampa developers announce plans for new live-work-play buildings
The Tampa skyline is about to get curvier.
State of play: Water Street developers announced plans for three new buildings in the live-work-play model that's made the area so successful over the last few years.
Why it matters: The new phase of Water Street connects the city street grid, bringing the development closer to downtown and Ybor City.
What's coming: A planned condo tower would be the neighborhood's tallest building.
- A custom-built office complex with ground-floor retail and pedestrian-friendly green space.
- A mixed-use development with a hotel and a parking garage for Amalie Arena and other events.
The intrigue: Strategic Property Partners, the developer, also said it's "exploring a new club concept with a social and fitness focus."
What's ahead: Road and utility infrastructure work for the buildings is expected to be completed by spring 2025.
- Construction on the condo tower and mixed-use entertainment area could start next year, a spokesperson for SPP told Axios.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more