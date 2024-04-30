Water Street Tampa developers announce plans for new live-work-play buildings

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Renderings of the custom-built office complex (left) and residential condo tower (right): Courtesy of Catalyst Communications Group

The Tampa skyline is about to get curvier. State of play: Water Street developers announced plans for three new buildings in the live-work-play model that's made the area so successful over the last few years.

Why it matters: The new phase of Water Street connects the city street grid, bringing the development closer to downtown and Ybor City.

What's coming: A planned condo tower would be the neighborhood's tallest building.

A custom-built office complex with ground-floor retail and pedestrian-friendly green space.

A mixed-use development with a hotel and a parking garage for Amalie Arena and other events.

The intrigue: Strategic Property Partners, the developer, also said it's "exploring a new club concept with a social and fitness focus."

What's ahead: Road and utility infrastructure work for the buildings is expected to be completed by spring 2025.