3 hours ago - News

📸 Taken in Tampa Bay: Birds of a feather

headshot
headshot
headshot
Red-shouldered hawks.

Photo: Courtesy of Dalton Loesch

Thanks to reader Dalton Loesch for grabbing this photo of a pair of red-shouldered hawks in Pasco County.

  • 📬 Hit reply with your favorite photos taken in Tampa Bay, and we may feature them in a future newsletter
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Tampa Bay in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more