The Pulp: Nautical nudists

🔑 The Tampa EDITION on Water Street and Palihouse in Hyde Park Village are among the first hotels in the U.S. to earn Michelin Keys, the hotel equivalent of Michelin stars. (WFLA)
🏈 Florida AG Ashley Moody is suing the Atlantic Coast Conference over its shielded contracts with ESPN, which could detail how much it would cost Florida State to leave the conference. (WFTS)
- Talks of the school leaving the conference reignited after the College Football Playoff snubbed the team. FSU accuses the ACC of charging a "draconian" exit fee.
🚢 No shoes, no shirt, no problem: The Big Nude Boat, a naked cruise, will sail from Florida next year. Prices range from $2,000 to $33,000. (Creative Loafing)
