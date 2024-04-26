🏴☠️ Bucs choose Barton in first round
The Buccaneers chose Graham Barton, an offensive lineman who played for Duke, in the first round of the NFL draft.
- Washington Post NFL insider Jason La Canfora describes Barton as a "plug-and-play" option with "great football IQ."
