🏴‍☠️ Bucs choose Barton in first round

Bucs choose Barton in first round

Graham Barton at Cardinal Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Buccaneers chose Graham Barton, an offensive lineman who played for Duke, in the first round of the NFL draft.

  • Washington Post NFL insider Jason La Canfora describes Barton as a "plug-and-play" option with "great football IQ."
