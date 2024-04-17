Plans for Ybor Harbor move forward with more office, hotel space

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ybor Harbor is one step closer to reality. Why it matters: The 33-acre mixed-use development would open a now-restricted part of the waterfront and bring the Riverwalk and TECO trolley line much closer to historic Ybor City.

Driving the news: Darryl Shaw, the entrepreneur investing in Ybor City real estate and the adjacent Gas Worx project, got rezoning approval from Tampa City Council last week.

By the numbers: His updated plans, according to a press release, include:

500,000 square feet of office space,

800 hotel rooms,

150,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space,

4,750 new residential units, with a commitment to allocate 10% towards affordable housing,

A minimum of 100,000 square feet of open space including a boardwalk lined with restaurant and retail uses, piers, boat slips, floating docks and green space.

Between the lines: That's much more office and hotel space and less retail space than Shaw shared in January 2023.

What's ahead: The height of the planned buildings will depend on Federal Aviation Administration limits.