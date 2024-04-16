More than a third of Boyd Hill Nature Preserve's gopher tortoise population has died, preserve officials confirmed to Axios — and the cause is a mystery. Why it matters: Gopher tortoises are in trouble, environmental groups say.

The latest: Surveyors conducting a gopher tortoise burrow survey found 57 tortoise carcasses over the last six weeks at the preserve, St. Petersburg's natural and cultural areas manager Taylor Graham Thornton told Axios.

No foul play is suspected, she said.

The burrow survey is conducted every two years to keep track of the 245-acre city-owned park's gopher tortoise population. The most recent survey began last month and concluded on Sunday.

The big picture: Gopher tortoises can live up to 80 years and are spread out among parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

They thrive in pine flatwoods, prairies and scrub ecosystems, where they can burrow into sandy soil.

Their burrows provide shelter, food and other resources for more than 350 species, some of which face their own dwindling numbers.

Stunning stat: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service projected that as much as 70% of the gopher tortoise population will be lost by 2100, according to the Center for Biological Diversity's lawsuit, which is ongoing.

Zoom in: In Boyd Hill, it wasn't unusual to log a few carcasses during past burrow surveys, Thornton told Axios. But as volunteers kept finding bleached, empty shells, it became clear something was wrong.

Based on the state of the carcasses and where they were found, surveyors suspected that coyotes were eating the turtles.

The intrigue: Wildlife officials are unsure whether they killed and ate the reptiles or fed on the carcasses after they died, possibly from an illness.

Gopher tortoises have been known to die from upper respiratory tract disease, according to FWC.

And in 2021, the University of Florida said its researchers had found a new strain of bacteria "strongly associated" with death in gopher tortoises.

What's next: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and federal officials took blood samples and swabs from living tortoises to determine whether they're sick,Thornton said.