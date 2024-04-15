Updated 3 hours ago - News

Axios readers pick Blind Tiger as Tampa Bay's best coffee shop

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Pour one out for St Pete: Tampa's got the best coffee shop in the Bay.

Zoom in: Blind Tiger steamed past the competition in our bracket, beating Bandit in a head-to-head matchup that wasn't close — especially after the Tampa shop's Instagram callout stirred up support.

By the numbers: Blind Tiger began with 56% of the vote against Buddy Brew, rose to 68% against Spaddy's, and clinched 71% in the semi-final against Foundation Coffee.

  • One thing is clear: The café knows how to energize its base, brewing enough votes to expand its lead each round.
