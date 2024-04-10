New restaurant, cocktail lounge coming to Beach Drive

Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering showing the exterior of Juno & the Peacock. Photo: AvroKO

A new restaurant and bar are coming to Beach Drive. State of play: Juno & the Peacock and cocktail lounge Pluma will open in the old 400 Beach Seafood & Tap House at Fifth Avenue North and Beach Drive across from North Straub Park.

The restaurant has been under construction for almost a year, with the 400 Beach website saying it was closed for renovation.

Driving the news: Owners Shawn and Jeanna Damkoehler announced the new concept on Tuesday in a news release.

The couple also owns Allelo, the Mediterranean-Aegean eatery that opened in 2022 in the old Annata wine bar spot.

The bites: The restaurant menu will include American fare and seafood like seared grouper and crab cakes along with classic cocktails and 1,400 wine choices.

Pluma's drink menu will include cocktails inspired by South and Central America.

What's next: Juno & the Peacock and Pluma are set to open early summer, per the release.

A rendering showing the dining room of Juno and the Peacock. Photo: AvroKO