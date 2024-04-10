Apr 10, 2024 - News

New restaurant, cocktail lounge coming to Beach Drive

A rendering of a restaurant called "June & the Peacock" with red tables and striped umbrellas outside.

A rendering showing the exterior of Juno & the Peacock. Photo: AvroKO

A new restaurant and bar are coming to Beach Drive.

State of play: Juno & the Peacock and cocktail lounge Pluma will open in the old 400 Beach Seafood & Tap House at Fifth Avenue North and Beach Drive across from North Straub Park.

  • The restaurant has been under construction for almost a year, with the 400 Beach website saying it was closed for renovation.

Driving the news: Owners Shawn and Jeanna Damkoehler announced the new concept on Tuesday in a news release.

  • The couple also owns Allelo, the Mediterranean-Aegean eatery that opened in 2022 in the old Annata wine bar spot.

The bites: The restaurant menu will include American fare and seafood like seared grouper and crab cakes along with classic cocktails and 1,400 wine choices.

  • Pluma's drink menu will include cocktails inspired by South and Central America.

What's next: Juno & the Peacock and Pluma are set to open early summer, per the release.

A rendering showing a dining room with white oval lights and a patterned rug.
A rendering showing the dining room of Juno and the Peacock. Photo: AvroKO
A rendering showing a bar with dark blue walls, purple chairs and brass accents.
A rendering of the interior of Pluma cocktail lounge. Photo: AvroKO
