One of Tampa Bay's best shelling spots has a dark past

At first glance, Egmont Key seems like any classic Florida beach — a short boat ride from the dogs frolicking at Fort De Soto, families under umbrellas, shell pickers hunched over the sand, and gopher tortoises moseying around a lighthouse. Why it matters: Ruins at the heart of the island reveal a darker past.

Flashback: In the 1850s, the key was used as a holding area for Native Americans of the Seminole tribe before they were marched on the Trail of Tears to reservations in Oklahoma.

Not long afterward, Confederate prisoners, escaped slaves and Union sympathizers were held on the island early in the Civil War.

Fort Dade was built there during the Spanish-American War (1898) and developed into a small military town in the early 20th century.

But after a hurricane, multiple fires, erosion and coastal forts of its kind becoming obsolete, Egmont Key and its fort were soon forgotten.

Flash forward: Half of the key is now blocked off as a nature preserve for nesting birds and turtles.

The ruins are free to explore just a few minutes walk from the shore.

The vibe: This was somehow an equally haunting and delightful adventure. During the 30-minute ride, the speakers blasted Bob Marley and Jimmy Buffett while the captain told us about the island's bloody history.

I was so fixated on finding shells I almost forgot to wander around the ruins. Once I did, even the sunshine, crashing waves and sounds of children playing couldn't stop the eerie feeling I got looking at the crumbling armory.

Heads up: The ferry website has all the info you need before going, but I'll emphasize that there's no bathroom, food or water there.

For the best shelling, take the earliest ferry at 10am, or get there sooner on your own boat. You may be able to take a later ferry than the 1:30pm pickup, but again: no bathroom.

Ferry riders disembarking in Egmont Key. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

The ferry was almost full during my Thursday morning ride, so I'd recommend getting tickets ahead of time. And know you'll have to pay a little more for tolls and parking at Ft. De Soto. Still, it's much cheaper than private charters.

The verdict: Egmont Key is worth a couple trips to fully explore its beaches and the fort.

The Egmont Key lighthouse. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios