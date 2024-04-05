5 things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay

This weekend could be one of our last chances to enjoy this glorious spring weather before summer socks us in the face, so let's enjoy it. Here are some fun things to do around Tampa Bay:

🎨 Take the kids to the Chihuly Collection's free family day. The event includes art projects for children, such as cloud slime creation and coloring pages, per Creative Loafing. Saturday, 10am-2pm. Chihuly Children's Garden, St. Pete.

🛍️ Thrift 'til you drop at Fairgrounds Flea, billed as Florida's largest vintage clothing event. Saturday, 11am-6pm. Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa. Tickets here.

🍊 Finally plant that citrus sapling in your backyard with help from SweetSong Groves' fruit tree horticulture workshop. Lessons include how to select, prune and fertilize a tree. Saturday, 2-5pm. SweetSong Groves, Sarasota. Tickets here.

🍻 Get drunk with penguins at ZooTampa's ZooBrews night. Admission includes unlimited food and drinks, live music and, of course, tons of animals. Saturday, 7:30-11:30pm. ZooTampa at Lowry Park, Tampa. Tickets here.

🏖️ Gaze in awe at sand sculptures and learn how to craft your own at the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival. The weekend also includes live music, fireworks, food vendors and more. Friday and Saturday, 10am-10pm; Sunday, 10am-9pm. Clearwater Beach. Tickets here.