Solar eclipse guide: How and when to watch in Tampa Bay, weather info and more
There's no way around it. Tampa Bay is an ideal spot to watch a suite of events, from sports to concerts — but the eclipse isn't one of them.
Why it matters: North America won't see another total eclipse for two decades. Even though Tampa Bay will only catch a partial one, it's still worth a glance — behind solar glasses, of course.
Zoom in: Monday's forecast is sunny, with a high near 86. Skies may get cloudy near the start of the eclipse, which should be around 1:42pm.
- The eclipse peaks at 3pm and ends at about 4:15pm.
Here are a few places you can watch the eclipse in Tampa Bay:
- Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry is hosting a solar eclipse event at its Primary Colors Amphitheater. Tickets, as low as $14, come with a pair of solar eclipse glasses.
- St. Petersburg College is opening its planetarium to the public for a free eclipse viewing, with "specially equipped telescopes" available in the quad.
- There's also an eclipse beach party at Clearwater Beach. The first 2,500 attendees will receive glasses. You can also catch a live sand sculpting demonstration commemorating the eclipse.
The intrigue: Total solar eclipses are rare. There have been just 16 in the U.S. since 1869.
