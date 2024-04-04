Apr 4, 2024 - Guides

Solar eclipse guide: How and when to watch in Tampa Bay, weather info and more

<span style="display: block;text-align: center;">Path of the April 8, 2024 eclipse</span>
Data: NASA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

There's no way around it. Tampa Bay is an ideal spot to watch a suite of events, from sports to concerts — but the eclipse isn't one of them.

Why it matters: North America won't see another total eclipse for two decades. Even though Tampa Bay will only catch a partial one, it's still worth a glance — behind solar glasses, of course.

Zoom in: Monday's forecast is sunny, with a high near 86. Skies may get cloudy near the start of the eclipse, which should be around 1:42pm.

  • The eclipse peaks at 3pm and ends at about 4:15pm.

Here are a few places you can watch the eclipse in Tampa Bay:

  • Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry is hosting a solar eclipse event at its Primary Colors Amphitheater. Tickets, as low as $14, come with a pair of solar eclipse glasses.
  • St. Petersburg College is opening its planetarium to the public for a free eclipse viewing, with "specially equipped telescopes" available in the quad.
  • There's also an eclipse beach party at Clearwater Beach. The first 2,500 attendees will receive glasses. You can also catch a live sand sculpting demonstration commemorating the eclipse.

The intrigue: Total solar eclipses are rare. There have been just 16 in the U.S. since 1869.

