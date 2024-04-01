🏆 Tennis glory for St. Pete native

St. Petersburg native Danielle Collins won the Miami Open on Saturday, besting No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina in the final to take the trophy.

Collins, who was once ranked No. 7 in the world but is currently No. 53, claimed her first WTA 1000 event, the biggest title of her career.

Stunning stats: Collins became the second unseeded competitor to win the women's Miami Open, joining Kim Clijsters, per Tennis.com.

She's also the lowest-ranked woman to win the Open and the sixth American to win the event, joining tennis legends Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Sloane Stephens and the Williams sisters.

Outside the lines: Collins announced in January that she plans to retire this year, citing chronic health issues and her desire to start a family.

What she's saying: The Floridian said competing in front of a home-state crowd felt like "playing in front of thousands of my best friends."