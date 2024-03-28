Tampa Bay airports fare well as complaints rise nationally

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: TSA via Data Liberation Project; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Tampa Bay Airports have once again proved superior. Why it matters: Air passengers are reporting complaints at a higher rate in recent years compared to before the pandemic, according to new data compiled by the Data Liberation Project.

The TSA PreCheck program is the most common target of complaints, followed by issues with customer service and screening.

Yes, but: Tampa Bay's airports have fairly low complaint rates.

Zoom in: Travelers filed 14.8 complaints per 100,000 passengers at TPA in January compared to a rate of 6.3 during the same month in 2019.

The national rate went from 13 to 17.

The big picture: Among airports with at least one million passengers in 2023, St. Pete-Clearwater International ranked third in the nation for airports with the least complaints relative to passenger volume.

PIE had 9.37 complaints per 100,000 passengers.

Sarasota Tampa International Airport had a rate of 16.62.

Newark Liberty International had the nation's highest complaint rate at 36.2.

Flashback: TPA ranked the highest in customer satisfaction among large airports in JD Power's 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study — the same year overall customer satisfaction with North American airports fell.

The bottom line: Florida will always be better than New Jersey.