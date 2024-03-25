Share on email (opens in new window)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference on March 20 in Miami Beach. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a measure into law Monday that limits social media access for users younger than 16. Why it matters: Florida joins Arkansas, Ohio and other states in restricting children's access to social media, setting the stage for a court battle over the law's enforcement.

It takes effect July 1.

Zoom in: DeSantis said he "worked hard" with the state Legislature to make the law "something that actually sticks."

The law bars kids younger than 13 from using certain social media platforms and requires parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds.

It also bans minors from "pornographic or sexually explicit" websites. Access will require age verification, such as facial scans or showing ID.

The law is not clear about which platforms the restrictions apply to.

Reality check: Social media companies are expected to file a lawsuit against Florida to prevent the law from taking effect.

Federal judges have blocked laws in Montana, Arkansas and other states that tried to limit children's social media use.

The big picture: Lawmakers blasted social media as "digital fentanyl" at Monday's presser, blaming it for a teen mental health crisis.

In study after study, teens say social media is making them stressed and depressed, but the time they're spending online keeps rising.

What they're saying: "Social media harms children," DeSantis said on Monday. "HB 3 gives parents a greater ability to protect" them.