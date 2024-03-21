Tampa Riverwalk vs. St. Pete Pier: Who has it better?

The Tampa Riverwalk and the St. Pete Pier. Photos: Courtesy of the City of Tampa and Kathryn Varn/Axios

Tampa Bay is allegedly a region (and a body of water — we know, ok?!), and sure, we'll come together for pirates, sports and hating on Miami. Yes, but: Our two major cities are not the same. In fact, throwing shade on the other side of the bay is one of our great regional pastimes.

Yacob, our native Tampeño, and Kathryn, a St. Pete evangelist to any and all who will listen, are ready to settle the score. Who actually has it better?

First up: The Tampa Riverwalk vs. the St. Pete Pier.

😈 Yacob's take: From Armature Works to Sparkman Wharf, the Tampa Riverwalk is packed with an unbeatable lineup of bars, eateries — and national recognition to boot.

It's not only a step ahead of the St. Pete Pier; it's in a different league.

👀 Kathryn's take: Along with the restaurants on the pier, it's situated within walking distance to downtown St. Pete's thriving food-and-drink scene. And I'll take 365-degree views of the bay and the skyline over a narrow river with buildings on the other side any day.

And the pier has international recognition, so take that.

👑 Verdict: Vote below, and we'll crown the winner in an upcoming newsletter.

Have an idea for Tampa and St. Pete institutions we should feature in our next installment? Or just want to hate on your other side of the bay? We're here for it.