TikTok Titanic superfan moves thousands of VHS tapes into Dunedin smoke shop

A last look at DiGangi's in-home collection before it moves to House of T. Photo: Courtesy of Josh DiGangi

No one loves the 1997 classic "Titanic" — specifically on VHS — more than Josh DiGangi, the Largo resident and TikTok star who worships "T on V" by JC (James Cameron) with his family of homemade Jack Dawson dolls. Why it matters: You can soon see his "Titanic" collection with your own eyes.

Flashback: It took DiGangi 10 years to collect 110 Titanic VHS copies. After posting his collection on TikTok two years ago, he now has 2,860 copies sent from all around the world, and more than 150,000 social media followers.

He dedicated a room of his home to the collection, but the shipments of dreams are coming in so fast they'd soon sink his house.

So he's moving them into "House of T," and will offer weekly tours of the nostalgia funhouse fantasy.

Caveat: The museum will be inside Discount Smoke in Dunedin, so you must be 21 to enter.

"We might run it like a speakeasy but a speakeas-T," DiGangi told Axios.

Bragging point: Since his first interview with us in 2022, he's been all over the news, including Variety and Good Morning America.

What's ahead: The museum is set to open on April 11, the day the original Titanic set sail.