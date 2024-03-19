Mar 19, 2024 - News

Developer's high-rise plans for Pasco

Wesley Chapel isn't a city, but it may soon have a downtown.

Why it matters: Developer JD Porter last week announced plans for a commercial hub "unlike anything Pasco County's ever seen," with high-rises and 100,000 square feet of retail space, per the Tampa Beacon.

  • Wesley Chapel is one of many Tampa Bay suburbs, towns, and cities that are trying to establish a proper downtown. But support from developers gives the project an edge.

Zoom in: Porter has toyed with the concept of a town center for Pasco County and North Tampa for over a decade, but he says a "downtown" aligns more with his vision.

  • Porter wants the project, dubbed Legacy Wiregrass Ranch, to include apartments, office space, a parking garage, a food hall, an entertainment venue and lots of "greenspace," the Beacon reports.
  • He pledged to make "special efforts" to attract mom-and-pop shops into the downtown to guarantee a "local vibe."

Follow the money: Phase 1, which totals $1.5 billion, includes a hotel, conference center, and other amenities.

What they're saying: "This is something we're going to be a part of, we're sinking money into it; we got to believe in the dream," Porter told the Beacon. "I want to make sure that this is successful."

