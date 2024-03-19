Holocaust historian sees parallels in today's anti-LGBTQ+ laws

Historian Jake Newsome shows how the pink triangle was used by ACT UP, a protest movement founded in the 1980s to stop the AIDS epidemic. Photo: Kathryn Varn/Axios

In 1920s Germany, a burgeoning Nazi Party looking to unite the political right targeted a group that party leaders knew was a common enemy: queer people. They ramped up a propaganda campaign, banning publications by and about LGBTQ+ people and telling Germans the "homosexual lifestyle" posed a danger to their children and the country's values. "Sound familiar?" historian Jake Newsome asked the audience of about 50 people, several of whom hummed in agreement.

What's happening: Newsome, a Plant City native, spoke last week at the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg about his 2022 book, "Pink Triangle Legacies: Coming Out in the Shadow of the Holocaust."

It's a historical deep dive into the persecution of queer people in Nazi Germany and how the badge that identified gay men and trans women in concentration camps became a symbol of queer resistance.

Why it matters: "In today's era of the Republican Party's 'Don't Say Gay' bills," Newsome said, referring to a nickname used by critics for Florida's Parental Rights in Education law and others like it, "we need the pink triangle more than ever."

Catch up quick: Along with barring classroom instruction on gender and sexuality, Florida and other GOP-led states have recently passed legislation restricting health care, bathroom use and public expression for transgender and gay people.

Republican leaders have, without evidence, defended such policies as needed to protect children from LGBTQ indoctrination or "grooming," a term typically associated with sexual abuse.

The big picture: Critics, some of whom have drawn similar historical parallels as Newsome, say the laws seek to dehumanize queer people as a way to stoke fear and win political points.

The other side: Bryan Griffin, a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis, said the criticism was based on "lies," citing a settlement last week that left the Parental Rights in Education law intact but clarified its scope.

Stunning stat: Nazis arrested 100,000 queer people and imprisoned as many as 10,000 from 1933 to 1945 under Paragraph 175, a German law that prohibited man-on-man "indecency."

Even after World War II, gay prisoners were forced to serve the rest of their sentences. They weren't recognized as official victims of the Nazi regime until 2002, Newsome said.

Another 100,000 were arrested in the years after the war as the Nazi version of Paragraph 175 lingered on the books. They didn't gain recognition until 2016.

Those numbers don't include lesbian women and many gender non-conforming people, who were arrested under a hodgepodge of other laws.

Zoom in: The pink triangle remained associated with the Nazi regime until the 1970s, when a gay concentration camp survivor published "The Men with the Pink Triangle," thrusting the symbol into the spotlight.

A leftist group in Frankfurt, Germany, reclaimed the triangle as a badge of pride and it later was used by ACT UP, a protest movement founded in 1987 to end the AIDS epidemic.

The latest: While the rainbow has become the more ubiquitous LGBTQ+ symbol, "it's not just enough to be here and mark our presence," said Newsome, who sees the pink triangle as a needed reminder against complacency.