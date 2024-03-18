Mar 18, 2024 - News

Tampa Bay's Afrobeat scene grows

A man in jeans and a blue jersey holding a microphone performing for a crowd.

Burna Boy performs onstage during his "I Told Them..." tour. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Burna Boy's recent stop at Amalie Arena solidified the growth of Afro-fusion and Afrobeats cultures in Tampa Bay.

Why it matters: Afro-fusion, the genre that Burna Boy pioneered, is a blend of Afrobeat, hip hop, and various West African genres.

Flashback: Burna Boy became the first African artist to sell out TD Garden Arena when he performed in Boston earlier this month.

  • His Tampa show was reportedly also sold out, filling the 21,500-seat stadium last Monday.

What they're saying: "It's truly humbling to see the city of Tampa embrace Afrobeats with such enthusiasm and support; it's a testament to the diversity and inclusivity of our city," Afro Elite Entertainment's Melvin Nnabuife told Axios.

What's ahead: Fans want to see artists like Rema, Wizkid, Tems and Omaha Lay come to town next. But for now:

On our playlists: Radar by local artist Cheeks Bossman.

