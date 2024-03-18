Tampa Bay's Afrobeat scene grows
Burna Boy's recent stop at Amalie Arena solidified the growth of Afro-fusion and Afrobeats cultures in Tampa Bay.
Why it matters: Afro-fusion, the genre that Burna Boy pioneered, is a blend of Afrobeat, hip hop, and various West African genres.
Flashback: Burna Boy became the first African artist to sell out TD Garden Arena when he performed in Boston earlier this month.
- His Tampa show was reportedly also sold out, filling the 21,500-seat stadium last Monday.
What they're saying: "It's truly humbling to see the city of Tampa embrace Afrobeats with such enthusiasm and support; it's a testament to the diversity and inclusivity of our city," Afro Elite Entertainment's Melvin Nnabuife told Axios.
What's ahead: Fans want to see artists like Rema, Wizkid, Tems and Omaha Lay come to town next. But for now:
- 🎤 Davido, an Afrobeats artist from Nigeria, is coming to Orlando on April 24.
- 🖤 AfroCAN Festival Weekend at Perry Harvey Park is June 14-16 and will feature Afrobeats DJs.
- 🇳🇬 Enjoy amapiano, Afrobeats, soca and kompa music 10pm-2am every Thursday at "Lagos Thursdays" at 7th & Grove.
On our playlists: Radar by local artist Cheeks Bossman.
