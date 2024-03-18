Tampa Bay's Afrobeat scene grows

Share on email (opens in new window)

Burna Boy performs onstage during his "I Told Them..." tour. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Burna Boy's recent stop at Amalie Arena solidified the growth of Afro-fusion and Afrobeats cultures in Tampa Bay. Why it matters: Afro-fusion, the genre that Burna Boy pioneered, is a blend of Afrobeat, hip hop, and various West African genres.

Flashback: Burna Boy became the first African artist to sell out TD Garden Arena when he performed in Boston earlier this month.

His Tampa show was reportedly also sold out, filling the 21,500-seat stadium last Monday.

What they're saying: "It's truly humbling to see the city of Tampa embrace Afrobeats with such enthusiasm and support; it's a testament to the diversity and inclusivity of our city," Afro Elite Entertainment's Melvin Nnabuife told Axios.

What's ahead: Fans want to see artists like Rema, Wizkid, Tems and Omaha Lay come to town next. But for now:

🎤 Davido, an Afrobeats artist from Nigeria, is coming to Orlando on April 24.

Davido, an Afrobeats artist from Nigeria, is coming to Orlando on April 24. 🖤 AfroCAN Festival Weekend at Perry Harvey Park is June 14-16 and will feature Afrobeats DJs.

🇳🇬 Enjoy amapiano, Afrobeats, soca and kompa music 10pm-2am every Thursday at "Lagos Thursdays" at 7th & Grove.

On our playlists: Radar by local artist Cheeks Bossman.