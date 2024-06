Synapse Summit brought tech entrepreneurs from around the country to Tampa Bay, and with them came some pretty interesting stuff.

Robots roamed the halls: Tampa-based Nickelytics showcased their autonomous delivery robots featuring hyper-local AdTech. A space bus: Inside a NASA-branded charter bus in the middle of Amalie Arena, an alien sat in the driver's seat while attendees played space flight simulations in an actual captain's chair from NASA's EMPIRE mars mission. Casual conversations on flying cars: Florida tech entrepreneurs said it won't be long before they hit the skies in Tampa Bay. Go deeper: Read about the panel. Music played on a 3D-printed cello: Philadelphia-based Forte3D founder Alfred Goodrich touted what he calls "world's first 3D-printed carbon fiber cello."

Forte3D's printed cello. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

Goodrich said he can print instruments that are usually extremely fragile and cost tens of thousands of dollars for a fraction of the price and make them much more durable while still maintaining symphony-level sound.