Plant City Strawberry Queen's Best Day Ever

Plant City crowned Annistyn Griffin, a junior at Durant High School, as this year's Strawberry Festival Queen — continuing a tradition that stretches back nine decades.
We asked the queen what her best day ever at the Florida Strawberry Festival would look like:
🍩 Breakfast: An Amish donut. "I always look forward to the festival, so I can start my mornings off right."
🐎 Morning activity: She feeds, waters and cleans up after her steer, "Eeyore," whom she will present as an exhibitor.
🍋 Lunch: Smitty's hand-dipped buttermilk corn dog and Netterfield's lemonade.
🛝 Afternoon activity: She walks around the midway and goes down the giant slide. "This year, I am super excited to go and visit the Strawberry Festival Queens Exhibit and History Museum."
🥒 Dinner: Pickle Barrel. She loves the steak tips and mashed potatoes, with a Brandon Farms strawberry milkshake for her sweet tooth.
🎸 Evening activity: She watches the headline entertainment and her fellow exhibitors at the Grimes building.