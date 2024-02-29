Plant City Strawberry Queen's Best Day Ever

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Plant City crowned Annistyn Griffin, a junior at Durant High School, as this year's Strawberry Festival Queen — continuing a tradition that stretches back nine decades. We asked the queen what her best day ever at the Florida Strawberry Festival would look like:

🍩 Breakfast: An Amish donut. "I always look forward to the festival, so I can start my mornings off right."

🐎 Morning activity: She feeds, waters and cleans up after her steer, "Eeyore," whom she will present as an exhibitor.

🍋 Lunch: Smitty's hand-dipped buttermilk corn dog and Netterfield's lemonade.

🛝 Afternoon activity: She walks around the midway and goes down the giant slide. "This year, I am super excited to go and visit the Strawberry Festival Queens Exhibit and History Museum."

🥒 Dinner: Pickle Barrel. She loves the steak tips and mashed potatoes, with a Brandon Farms strawberry milkshake for her sweet tooth.

🎸 Evening activity: She watches the headline entertainment and her fellow exhibitors at the Grimes building.