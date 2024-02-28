Calls to gambling helpline spike amid legal sports betting

Florida's gambling addiction helpline has seen a surge in calls since Seminole Hard Rock Casino's sports betting app launched.
Why it matters: The data is one way to gauge the immediate impact sports betting has had on gambling behavior, addiction and available resources for those affected.
By the numbers: The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, which operates the helpline, tells Axios that calls increased over 100% from December to January.
- Online gambling exploded 135% between 2019 and 2023, per 888-ADMIT-IT helpline data. The helpline also saw spikes in illegal electronic gambling, like internet sweepstakes.
Flashback: The Seminole Tribe of Florida launched sports betting at its casinos and on the Hard Rock Bet mobile app in December after a two-year delay due to legal challenges.
The big picture: Florida was first in the U.S. for calls to problem gambling helplines in 2021, and that trend shows no sign of abating.
- The council is projecting about 40,000 calls this year, up from around 26,000 last year and about 23,000 in 2021.
What we're watching: Florida's gambling boom has outpaced funding for addressing its fallout. The state ranked 34th out of 44 states in per capita public funds earmarked for problem gambling services.
- The council says its staff can handle the current call volume but may need more help if the trend continues.
- They are recommending that all gambling operators in Florida participate in the prevention program to ensure fairness in the "provision of problem gambling services and funding."
The other side: "Hard Rock Bet is committed to player safety and responsible gambling," Gary Bitner, a spokesperson for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, tells Axios.
- "The Seminole Tribe contributes annually as the largest funder of the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling," he adds.