Calls to gambling helpline spike amid legal sports betting

Florida's gambling addiction helpline has seen a surge in calls since Seminole Hard Rock Casino's sports betting app launched. Why it matters: The data is one way to gauge the immediate impact sports betting has had on gambling behavior, addiction and available resources for those affected.

By the numbers: The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, which operates the helpline, tells Axios that calls increased over 100% from December to January.

Online gambling exploded 135% between 2019 and 2023, per 888-ADMIT-IT helpline data. The helpline also saw spikes in illegal electronic gambling, like internet sweepstakes.

Flashback: The Seminole Tribe of Florida launched sports betting at its casinos and on the Hard Rock Bet mobile app in December after a two-year delay due to legal challenges.

The big picture: Florida was first in the U.S. for calls to problem gambling helplines in 2021, and that trend shows no sign of abating.

The council is projecting about 40,000 calls this year, up from around 26,000 last year and about 23,000 in 2021.

What we're watching: Florida's gambling boom has outpaced funding for addressing its fallout. The state ranked 34th out of 44 states in per capita public funds earmarked for problem gambling services.

The council says its staff can handle the current call volume but may need more help if the trend continues.

They are recommending that all gambling operators in Florida participate in the prevention program to ensure fairness in the "provision of problem gambling services and funding."

The other side: "Hard Rock Bet is committed to player safety and responsible gambling," Gary Bitner, a spokesperson for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, tells Axios.