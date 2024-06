Left: The old Dairy Inn building. Photo: Kathryn Varn/Axios. Right: A rendering of the luxury townhouses planned for the spot on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. Rendering: Courtesy of Everett Vance

The little building at 1201 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. in St. Pete served $3 ice cream cones last year. Next year, it'll make way for $1.6 million townhouses. Yes, but: The investor developing the site of the Dairy Inn building and brokering the sale of Old Farmer's Creamery says he isn't putting the businesses out to pasture.

Driving the news: Comments like "The destruction of St. Pete" and "I'd rather have ice cream" spawned on social media after St. Pete Rising reported Tuesday that the old Dairy Inn building would be razed for luxury townhomes.

Real estate broker Everett Vance plans to build six townhomes on the land, which sold in December for $740,000.

Each one will be 2,864 square feet and start at $1.6 million, per the report.

Between the lines: Vance bought the building from Paul and Beth Johnson in December, a month after the couple shut down Dairy Inn.

He told Axios that the couple approached him looking to sell after having issues renovating the building.

He's also helping them sell their iconic big red barn on 4th Street, which houses Old Farmer's Creamery as well as two studio apartments and a few small retail spaces.

What they're saying: "We build luxury homes. People are moving here. It's unfortunate, but if the demand is there, what else would you like us to do?" Vance told Axios.

"If the city wants to talk to me, I'd be willing to jump in on something with affordable housing as well."

What's (maybe) ahead: Old Farmer's Creamery is still serving ice cream and Dairy Inn is still "moooving," according to its Instagram. "We will announce once we have everything in order," the account said via direct message with an Axios reporter.