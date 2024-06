Floridians love their manatees, and now you can take your obsession to a new level.

State of play: Save the Manatee Club recently added new webcams at Silver Springs State Park with accompanying live streams you can watch whenever you want on the nonprofit's website, per the Miami New Times.

The surface and 180-degree underwater angles add to several more cameras the group has embedded in Blue Spring and Homosassa Springs state parks.

Why it matters: It's fun, duh! And, executive director Patrick Rose told the New Times, "they also help us with the manatee research. We have learned so much through observing manatees on our existing webcams."

Happy watching!