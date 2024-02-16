Energetic Exotics chauffeur Carl with one of the company's luxury vehicles. Photo:Courtesy of Energetic Exotics

Marlon and Jessica Wentworth walked into a Tampa car dealership in 2019 with their life savings and a dream. To make it come true, they needed a Mercedes-Maybach.

The stakes: The couple wanted to bring the luxury car rental industry they saw boom in Miami to Tampa Bay. But in a highly competitive industry, they had no support.

So with $150,000 of their retirement funds, they bet on that dream car.

"I was thinking, 'Man, this better work out,'" Marlon recalled.

The payoff: Five years later, the Maybach is part of the Energetic Exotics fleet in the Wentworths' chauffeur and rental service.

The couple owns 12 other luxury vehicles and broker more than 100 more across four locations around the state.

The latest: Now, the couple has a chance to share their experience with other budding entrepreneurs.

Last year, they started partnering with a new nonprofit, Tampa Entrepreneurs, to sponsor free community events and offer professional mentorship.

Energetic Exotics will be at the center of the group's "Full Throttle" event on March 14, showing off their fleet and giving rides on the raceway at The Enclaves.

Between the lines: The risk they took worked out, but Marlon says he would do things differently if he could go back.

"If I had a mentor or knew someone in this industry who was willing to guide me in the right direction it would have been a much smoother process."

The bottom line: You don't always have to go it alone. "Collaborate with other companies. Talk to other people and invite them in to listen and understand what you're doing," Marlon said.