Ever wanted to own an island? Now's your chance. What's happening: Pine Key, better known as Beer Can Island, is for sale, the Tampa Bay Times reported. It includes the 9-acre island about 2 miles off Apollo Beach plus 60 acres of submerged land.

The listing price is $14.2 million, according to the Times and a news release issued Thursday by the Tampa-based Judge PR.

Yes, but: A website shared in the Times story says the island will go to auction next month and be awarded to the highest bidder. The owners are accepting offers in cash or cryptocurrency.

Catch up quick: The island had no amenities until the last few years, and campers and boaters flocked there to party at their own risk.

Then, a group of friends looking for a place to dock their tiki boat bar bought it and turned it into a party venue, adding bathrooms, trashcans, food, security and a campground, per the Times.

The changes set off a zoning fight with Hillsborough County officials who want to see the island treated as a nature preserve, which would squash its use as a party venue. That debate is ongoing, the Times reported.

Bureaucracy aside, the chance to take over ownership "is exceedingly rare," majority owner Cole Weaver said in the new release.