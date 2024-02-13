Tips to help Floridians spot romance scams

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This Valentine's Day swipe right on caution, left on romance scams.

Why it matters: More than 1,000 Floridians fell victim to so-called romance scams in 2022, losing $53 million, the Internet Crime Complaint Center reported.

Generative AI, capable of creating fictitious videos, photos and voice messages, makes it easier than ever for bad actors to prey on your heart and wallet.

How it works: Romance scams refer to cons involving online dating. The scammer typically creates a fake profile, builds trust, and ultimately asks for money.

Romance scammers often steal profile pictures of ordinary people and celebrities or create one using AI.

We've rounded up a few tips from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Cybersecurity Alliance and the state Attorney General's office to help you spot a scammer.