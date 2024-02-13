Feb 13, 2024 - News
Tips to help Floridians spot romance scams
This Valentine's Day swipe right on caution, left on romance scams.
Why it matters: More than 1,000 Floridians fell victim to so-called romance scams in 2022, losing $53 million, the Internet Crime Complaint Center reported.
- Generative AI, capable of creating fictitious videos, photos and voice messages, makes it easier than ever for bad actors to prey on your heart and wallet.
How it works: Romance scams refer to cons involving online dating. The scammer typically creates a fake profile, builds trust, and ultimately asks for money.
- Romance scammers often steal profile pictures of ordinary people and celebrities or create one using AI.
We've rounded up a few tips from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Cybersecurity Alliance and the state Attorney General's office to help you spot a scammer.
- Be mindful of what you post online. Biographical information, posts about your hobbies, and even selfies wearing a sports T-shirt can feed scammers details they'll use to target you.
- Screenshot profiles pictures and run them through a reverse image search, like Google's or Tineye's. AI often struggles with creating realistic glasses, hands and teeth.
- Don't send money to anyone you haven't met in person. Scammers often request money for "urgent matters, such as medical expenses or a plane ticket to see you."
- Scammers typically ask questions about you but avoid answering questions about themselves.
- Arrange a time to meet in person in a public place. Scammers often say they're overseas or cancel plans at the last minute.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.