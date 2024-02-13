Love in the Bay: A sad girl finds love

A couple of Winston's picks for his favorite photos of us. Photos: Kathryn Varn/Axios

The beginning was unremarkable. Another guy from a dating app, another first date. I tied my sneakers and posted on Instagram, "Still out here tryin!"

Flashback: I'd been trying for a while. Years. My dating woes had become part of my personality. I made playlists full of sad girl music and texted my mom stuff like, "What if it doesn't happen for me?"

And so, with the baggage of a scorned woman, I walked into Black Crow Grand Central that January afternoon and met Winston for the first time.

I was immediately drawn to his easy smile and thrifted jacket — a man with style!

First we were buzzing from the coffee, and then from the conversation that took us all the way to dinner, then a kiss by my car. I smiled all the way home.

Yes, but: Determined not to pin all my hopes on one person, as I'd done so many times in the past, I stayed on the apps, dating around, trying to be casual, trying to be chill, trying to protect myself.

Friends ask me now, a year into our relationship, if there was a moment that changed things for me.

Maybe it was that journal entry: "I feel safe with him; it feels easy."

Maybe it was the care package he left on my patio after a reporting trip to cover an execution, with chocolate cake and a note that made me feel seen.

Maybe it was the trip to New Orleans, me stuck in the weeds of travel anxiety, him cutting through the noise with his first, "I love you." (And yes, I did say it back.)

But really, I don't think there was a moment. It's more of a series of moments, a pattern that's still playing out today as we wake up and choose each other, again and again, baggage be damned.

Editor's note: This story is part of Axios' new feature, Love in the Bay, which spotlights love stories that unfolded in our region.