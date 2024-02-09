Share on email (opens in new window)

Hillsborough County rolled out a new library card system this week, giving parents more control over what books their children can check out.

Why it matters: The new system limits the borrowing privileges of 53,000 cardholders at Hillsborough County libraries.

Details: Parents can now select a library card for their child or teen from three options, each with different limits.

There's a basic card for kids younger than 12, which only allows children's materials; a "plus card," which allows nonfiction and classics; and an unlimited option.

The teen card allows 13- to 16-year-olds access to children's materials, young adult fiction, young adult graphic novels, general nonfiction and classics.

Hillsborough County libraries also offer a "limited card" that restricts access to align with the "kids plus" option, a teen plus card and an unlimited one.

Be smart: Libraries aren't removing books, and parents can still choose to give their children access to all materials.

How it works: Library workers sorted all existing cardholders into the basic tiers. If a parent wants to change their child's access, they must do so in person with a photo ID.