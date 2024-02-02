Tampa Bay's new restaurant listings drop

Data: Yelp; Chart: Axios Visuals

There are fewer new restaurant listings in Tampa Bay than in years past.

Why it matters: Restaurants are not just a place to eat — they are a hub for families and communities, a significant source of employment across all socio-economic levels, and a vital part of Tampa Bay's cultural identity.

The area's new restaurant listings fell by 7% between 2019 and 2023, according to new Yelp data shared with Axios.

By the numbers: 648 restaurants were newly listed on Yelp in 2023 in the Tampa Bay area, compared to 699 in 2019.

The number of new businesses in the region rose by 60% from 2019.

The big picture: Nationally, the restaurant industry is showing signs of life after a brutal stretch brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying: "The restaurant industry has proven to be resilient throughout the pandemic, with the industry seeing higher restaurant openings in 2023 than pre-pandemic levels for the first time," says Clifford Cate, vice president and general manager, restaurants at Yelp.