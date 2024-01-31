Love in the Bay: A be-spoke love story

Left: Maria and Selene biking in Versailles. Photo: Courtesy of Maria Medina-Nigaglioni. Right: Selene and Maria cruising on the Seine. Photo: Courtesy of Selene San Felice

Maria and I almost didn't fall in love.

When I saw her on Tinder, I loved how her eyes crinkled in a photo of her laughing. I wanted to kiss her apple cheeks and run my fingers through her hair. I admired how badass she looked in her speed cycling uniform.

"There's no way we'll match," I thought.

When we did, I asked her to take me biking at her favorite spot.

"There's no way she'll go out with me," I thought. And I was almost right.

We planned a sunset ride on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, but I didn't hear from her all day.

"Hey :)" she texted me an hour before our ride.

Before she could send her next message I responded, "Hi! I just put my bike in my car!"

And that was it. She had been typing out an excuse to bail, but my certainty was enough to stop her.

That night we talked for hours as we rode the causeway, got mahi nuggets we were too nervous to eat at Whiskey Joe's and kissed as fireworks lit up the sky over the Bay.

Almost a year later (three years in Lesbian time) we're so grateful I put that bike in the back of my Subaru.

Pretty soon there will be a lot more bikes in the back of a U-Haul headed to my place, and neither of us is planning to bail.

Editor's note: This story is part of Axios' new feature, Love in the Bay, which spotlights love stories that unfolded in our region.