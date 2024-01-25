Get ready to rumble, Tampa Bay
St. Petersburg will be the epicenter of the wrestling world tomorrow night when WWE Royal Rumble comes to Tropicana Field.
Why it matters: The event, which may see the in-ring return of wrestling legend-turned-action star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is WWE's biggest annual production next to WrestleMania.
- Visit St. Pete/Clearwater allocated $500,000 of its funding to bring the Rumble to town.
How it works: In a Royal Rumble, wrestlers try to eliminate their opponents by throwing them over the top rope until only one is left standing.
- The winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will earn title shots at WrestleMania XL in April.
The intrigue: Johnson recently made a surprise return to WWE to tease a future showdown with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
- Though Johnson isn't officially advertised for the Rumble, some are speculating he could be a surprise entrant and win the men's match, which would make headlines around the world.
What they're saying: "The exposure and marketing benefits, and the visitation we're going to get from this, are astronomical," Brian Lowack, CEO of VSPC, said in October.
- "We can take those monies that we collect from those visitors in their overnight stays and reinvest them in capital projects here, which will increase visitation."
If you go: Tickets are still available for the Royal Rumble.
You can also stream the event exclusively on Peacock at 8pm.
