Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Roman Reigns reacts at last year's WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

St. Petersburg will be the epicenter of the wrestling world tomorrow night when WWE Royal Rumble comes to Tropicana Field.

Why it matters: The event, which may see the in-ring return of wrestling legend-turned-action star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is WWE's biggest annual production next to WrestleMania.

Visit St. Pete/Clearwater allocated $500,000 of its funding to bring the Rumble to town.

How it works: In a Royal Rumble, wrestlers try to eliminate their opponents by throwing them over the top rope until only one is left standing.

The winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will earn title shots at WrestleMania XL in April.

The intrigue: Johnson recently made a surprise return to WWE to tease a future showdown with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Though Johnson isn't officially advertised for the Rumble, some are speculating he could be a surprise entrant and win the men's match, which would make headlines around the world.

What they're saying: "The exposure and marketing benefits, and the visitation we're going to get from this, are astronomical," Brian Lowack, CEO of VSPC, said in October.

"We can take those monies that we collect from those visitors in their overnight stays and reinvest them in capital projects here, which will increase visitation."

If you go: Tickets are still available for the Royal Rumble.

You can also stream the event exclusively on Peacock at 8pm.