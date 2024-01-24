1 hour ago - News
USF team wins Atlantic rowing competition
Chantale Bégin, a biology professor at the University of South Florida, and her team, Salty Science, took first place among women in the "World's Toughest Row-Atlantic."
Why it matters: The team placed seventh overall in the annual competition and became the first North American team to win the women's class.
- Salty Science entered the race to raise awareness about marine conservation; they had no prior rowing experience.
Details: The rowing competition spans 3,000 miles from Spain's Canary Islands to Antigua and Barbuda, according to a press release.
- Salty Science finished the race in a little over a month.
What they're saying: "Winning was not the goal initially," Bégin says. "We set out to come across safely, have a good time doing it, and row as fast as we could."
More Tampa Bay stories
