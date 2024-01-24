1 hour ago - News

USF team wins Atlantic rowing competition

The team of four, Lauren Shea, Noelle Helder, Isabelle Cote and Chantale Begin .

Lauren Shea, Noelle Helder, Isabelle Côté and Chantale Bégin. Photo: World's Toughest Row

Chantale Bégin, a biology professor at the University of South Florida, and her team, Salty Science, took first place among women in the "World's Toughest Row-Atlantic."

Why it matters: The team placed seventh overall in the annual competition and became the first North American team to win the women's class.

  • Salty Science entered the race to raise awareness about marine conservation; they had no prior rowing experience.

Details: The rowing competition spans 3,000 miles from Spain's Canary Islands to Antigua and Barbuda, according to a press release.

  • Salty Science finished the race in a little over a month.

What they're saying: "Winning was not the goal initially," Bégin says. "We set out to come across safely, have a good time doing it, and row as fast as we could."

