Data: Apple Heart and Movement Study; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Floridians aren't getting enough sleep, according to a study that tracked the sleep of nearly 60,000 Apple Watch users from February to June 2022.

Why it matters: Experts say sleeping seven or more hours is crucial for your health, but efforts to get more zzz's often focus on the wrong things.

Studies suggest those who sleep fewer than seven hours could be more at risk for health concerns like a stroke.

By the numbers: The study found that about 72% of Florida adults slept less than seven hours. That's fewer hours of sleep than adults in most other states got.

Americans logged an average of under six and a half hours of sleep per night.

The intrigue: People tend to stay up later in places where it stays lighter later. Experts say cities on the western edge of their time zones, like Tallahassee, are among the latest sunrises and sunsets — and residents there generally get less sleep.

Be smart: Here are a few tips from the University of Florida Health Sleep Center to improve your bedtime habits: