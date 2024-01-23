The Tampa Bay area had a strong showing in Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. 2024 ranking.

Driving the news: Three local restaurants snagged spots on the list, with one St. Petersburg eatery almost cracking the top 10.

Zoom out: Our restaurants helped bolster Florida as a top contributor to the list. The Sunshine State, along with Arizona and Texas, accounted for 30% of this year's rankings, according to Yelp.

The crowd-sourced restaurant review website ranks spots by user ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions.

Zoom in: Here are our buzzworthy spots by ranking:

This downtown St. Pete spot specializing in Turkish and Greek cuisine won over Yelpers with its baba ganoush, falafel, Greek salad and baklava. The yogurt kebap — a beef-lamb gyro with house sauce served on rice and topped with yogurt — is also a favorite.

Chef-owner Bora Caliskan opened the restaurant in 2019 and last year opened a second location on Sand Key, per Yelp.

Caliskan was born and raised in Istanbul and spent more than two decades working in hospitality in Turkey, Greece and Italy. The restaurant is named after his American Boxer.

#75: Bayshore Mediterranean Grill, Tampa

Tampa Bay 🤝 Turkish food. Turkish chefs with more than three decades of experience and generous portions make this South Tampa spot a crowd favorite, according to Yelp.

Yelpers recommend the oven-baked hummus with mozzarella and lavash, then lamb or chicken kebab. Finish with the classic baklava.

There's no shortage of taco spots around here, but what sets this Oldsmar joint apart is its unique styles and flavors. One favorite — the Flower Power taco — comes in a purple tortilla flavored with hibiscus.