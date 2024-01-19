Share on email (opens in new window)

Captain Fear reacts during an NFL match between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Red smoke billows out onto the field. Flags fly. Fans roar.

We've watched the scene play out in the stands and on the screen. Once or twice, some of us have had a thought whoosh by, as the players did: Could that have been us?

Well, if your sports fantasies slipped through your fingers like a fumbled ball, fear not. There are other, sweatier ways to keep that dream alive.

What's happening: The Buccaneers are looking for someone to step into the oversized shoes of the team's mascot, Captain Fear.

Why it matters: The job listing gives us a glimpse under the foam head into which we've poured our enthusiasm, our pride and our often desperate hope for a Superbowl.

So, what does it take to be Captain Fear? Here's what we know.

🎓 A college degree: Time to put that philosophy degree to work.

🏈 Nights, weekends, holidays: It's not like you weren't already watching the game.

🏋️ Lifting more than 20 pounds is required: Sometimes you'll need to lift something heavier than the fans' spirits.

🙊 Communication skills: You'll need to make people smile, laugh, cheer and boo without being able to talk. No pressure.

🕒 Punctual: You're a pirate, but you have to be on time.

😤 Customer service: Those people cursing out the refs from the front row? They're always right.

🎭 Previous experience as a mascot: Looking for someone who's already mastered the art of sweating gracefully in public.

💃 Comfortable in front of crowds: Dance like nobody's watching. To be fair, they're probably watching the game.

🔍 Background check: We need to make sure you're the right kind of crazy for this job.

🤔 Protect the mascot's "character and personality:" We wouldn't want people to get the wrong idea about a guy with a sword named "Captain Fear."