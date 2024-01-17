2 hours ago - News
Tampa Bay vet performs 25,000th spay surgery
Thumbelina won't understand her number or why it's important; if the cat knows anything, it's the feeling that something's missing.
- She became the 25,000th pet on Monday to undergo spay and neuter surgery by Rizal Lopez, who's worked with SPCA Tampa Bay for over a decade.
The big picture: Lopez has performed more surgeries at the Largo shelter than there are seats in the Amalie Arena during a Lightning game.
- The doctor joined SPCA Tampa Bay in 2011. He is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Pinellas County Veterinary Medical Association, among other organizations.
- In his 12 years in private practice, he only completed 1,000 of these surgeries.
Why it matters: Spaying a pet can raise their life expectancy, lower their risk for certain types of cancer and improve their behavior.
- It also prevents accidental litters, which in turn reduces the number of homeless pets in local shelters.
What they're saying: "His dedication has helped thousands of cats and dogs live longer, healthier lives," says SPCA Tampa Bay CEO Martha Boden.
