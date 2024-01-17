Tampa Bay vet performs 25,000th spay surgery

Share on email (opens in new window)

Thumbelina won't understand her number or why it's important; if the cat knows anything, it's the feeling that something's missing.

She became the 25,000th pet on Monday to undergo spay and neuter surgery by Rizal Lopez, who's worked with SPCA Tampa Bay for over a decade.

The big picture: Lopez has performed more surgeries at the Largo shelter than there are seats in the Amalie Arena during a Lightning game.

The doctor joined SPCA Tampa Bay in 2011. He is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Pinellas County Veterinary Medical Association, among other organizations.

In his 12 years in private practice, he only completed 1,000 of these surgeries.

Why it matters: Spaying a pet can raise their life expectancy, lower their risk for certain types of cancer and improve their behavior.

It also prevents accidental litters, which in turn reduces the number of homeless pets in local shelters.

What they're saying: "His dedication has helped thousands of cats and dogs live longer, healthier lives," says SPCA Tampa Bay CEO Martha Boden.