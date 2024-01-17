2 hours ago - Real Estate
Lakewood Ranch sees priciest sale in its history
Lakewood Ranch recorded its highest sale in the community's 30-year history.
Driving the news: A lakefront estate built in 2012 sold for $6.3 million — a record for the master-planned community in south Manatee and north Sarasota counties, according to Premier Sotheby's International Realty.
- The home sits on 1.5 acres and features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.
- Among the home's luxury details are a saltwater infinity pool, walk-in wine cellar and an elevator.
