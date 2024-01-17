Lakewood Ranch sees priciest sale in its history

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The backyard of a Lakewood Ranch home that recently sold for $6.3 million — the highest sale in the Sarasota neighborhood's history. Photo: CMS

Lakewood Ranch recorded its highest sale in the community's 30-year history.

Driving the news: A lakefront estate built in 2012 sold for $6.3 million — a record for the master-planned community in south Manatee and north Sarasota counties, according to Premier Sotheby's International Realty.