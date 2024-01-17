Florida sees high level of flu activity

Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

Levels of respiratory illnesses, including COVID, the flu and RSV, are "high" in Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

Around 5% of people who visited an emergency room across the state had the flu in the weeks leading up to Christmas. That's up from 4% for the same time last year.

Zoom in: Two Tampa Bay counties, Pinellas and Polk, reported flu outbreaks between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest "Flu Review."

The latest data shows fewer flu-related ER visits, but numbers are still higher than the same period in the past two years.

Hillsborough and Pasco counties had outbreaks earlier in December.

What they're saying: "The influenza season usually peaks in February, and at the moment, flu activity continues to be high," Jill Roberts, associate professor for the USF College of Public Health, tells Axios.

"It's a pretty typical influenza year in terms of illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths," Roberts says.

She noted those numbers were lower during the COVID pandemic when masking reduced the spread of other respiratory illnesses.

Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu or COVID vaccine to protect yourself against serious illness and complications.

RSV vaccines for adults ages 60 and older and pregnant people are available for the first time. The latter passes antibodies to a fetus during the third trimester.

Plus: Every household in the U.S. can order eight free at-home COVID tests from the federal government.