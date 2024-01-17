Florida sees high level of flu activity
Levels of respiratory illnesses, including COVID, the flu and RSV, are "high" in Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
- Around 5% of people who visited an emergency room across the state had the flu in the weeks leading up to Christmas. That's up from 4% for the same time last year.
Zoom in: Two Tampa Bay counties, Pinellas and Polk, reported flu outbreaks between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest "Flu Review."
- The latest data shows fewer flu-related ER visits, but numbers are still higher than the same period in the past two years.
- Hillsborough and Pasco counties had outbreaks earlier in December.
What they're saying: "The influenza season usually peaks in February, and at the moment, flu activity continues to be high," Jill Roberts, associate professor for the USF College of Public Health, tells Axios.
- "It's a pretty typical influenza year in terms of illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths," Roberts says.
- She noted those numbers were lower during the COVID pandemic when masking reduced the spread of other respiratory illnesses.
Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu or COVID vaccine to protect yourself against serious illness and complications.
- RSV vaccines for adults ages 60 and older and pregnant people are available for the first time. The latter passes antibodies to a fetus during the third trimester.
Plus: Every household in the U.S. can order eight free at-home COVID tests from the federal government.
